JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A woman has serious injuries after she was struck along Route 1 in Jessup Wednesday morning.
She was struck near Port Capital Drive around 11:15 a.m. Howard County EMS took her to an area hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Horseshoe Casino Is Hiring, Providing Incentives Like Signing Bonuses
The driver remained on scene.READ MORE: Minor League Baseball Is Back In Maryland After Last Year's Covid Cancellations
Route 1 was closed from Route 175 to Montevideo Road until 1 p.m.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.MORE NEWS: Baltimore DPW To Provide 190K Free Recycling Carts In New Partnership