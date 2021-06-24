COVID LATESTMaryland Reaches Federal 'Green Zone'
By CBS Baltimore Staff
(WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police responded to quite the animal control call in late May. Some residents had a peacock in their yard!

Animal Control Officer Piccirilli responded to the scene and collected the peacock. The luxurious bird had apparently been missing from a family for weeks.

The department posted a sweet picture with the confused-looking bird Thursday. Maybe that family has a fence now.

