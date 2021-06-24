(WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police responded to quite the animal control call in late May. Some residents had a peacock in their yard!
Animal Control Officer Piccirilli responded to the scene and collected the peacock. The luxurious bird had apparently been missing from a family for weeks.
The department posted a sweet picture with the confused-looking bird Thursday. Maybe that family has a fence now.
AACO Animal Control Ofc. Piccirilli received a quite unusual call for a peacock roaming around someone's yard! The peacock was safely returned to a family that had been missing this peacock for a few weeks! They were so excited to be reunited with their beloved peacock friend! pic.twitter.com/nrT1wKAAws
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 24, 2021