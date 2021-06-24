ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that they are expanding their vaccination clinic this summer to continue to help protect students from Covid-19.
The Department of Health will provide TDAP and meningitis vaccines in addition to the Covid-19 vaccine for students 12 & older.READ MORE: Naval Academy Identifies Midshipman Who Died While On Leave As Michael Myles James
Vaccinations will be free of charge at weekly school-based clinics. Locations and information can be found here: https://www.aacps.org/vaccines.READ MORE: Federal Appeals Court Rules Baltimore's Aerial Surveillance Program As Unconstitutional
TDAP and meningitis vaccines are required for all rising Seventh-grade students. Students will not be allowed to start school in the fall without them. Those wishing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine must be 12 or older and must register for a COVID-19 clinic.
All three vaccines can be administered on the same day.MORE NEWS: Howard County Police Announces New Program To Assist 911 Callers Dealing With Mental Health Crises