BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in West Baltimore.
Madison Wilson was last seen on June 24 around 4:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wittier Ave. She was last seen wearing black & white pajamas. Police said she is suicidal.READ MORE: Second Day Of Jury Selection In Capital Gazette Mass Shooting Case Concludes With At Least 70 Qualified Jurors
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wilson is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
MORE NEWS: Mayor Scott Discusses Gun Tracing & Community Violence Intervention Groups With President Biden
Help Police Locate Missing 15-year-old GirlREAD MORE: Unemployed Workers Union File Class Action Lawsuit To Prevent End Of Federal Benefits
The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 15-year-old Madison Wilson. She was last seen on June 24, 2021, at approximately 4:00 a.m, in the 2000 block of Wittier Avenue. https://t.co/MovAzBoATQ pic.twitter.com/gpY0M3d8gc
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 24, 2021