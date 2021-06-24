COVID LATESTMaryland Reaches Federal 'Green Zone'
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Madison Wilson, Maryland, Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in West Baltimore.

Madison Wilson was last seen on June 24 around 4:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wittier Ave. She was last seen wearing black & white pajamas. Police said she is suicidal.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wilson is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

