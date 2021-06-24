COVID LATESTMaryland Reaches Federal 'Green Zone'
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Elkton Police said they’re looking for Janessa McClanahan, an 11-year-old girl who ran away from her home.

Police said she left home around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. McClanahan is five feet five inches, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a yellow sweater with a black shirt underneath and denim shorts.

She is known to frequent the East Village Road area of Thompson Estates.

If you see McClanahan, or know where she is, police said to call 911.

 

