BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that Kenneth Clark Jr., also known as, “man” or “play” has pleaded guilty to a narcotics conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to his plea, Clark, 30, and an associate were stopped by a Cecil County Officer for speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign on Feb. 20, 2020. The officer activated his mobile video recorder and captured the encounter through the windshield of his patrol vehicle.

The officer stated that the driver and passengers switched seats before he approached them. He asked for both occupants to show identification and vehicle registration. Clark’s associate produced an ID, however, Clark stated he did not have a license. He then attempted to flee the scene by switching the gear and ordering the driver to drive.

The officer then turned off the vehicle while Clark and his associate fled on foot. The officer’s camera captured Clark holding a semi-automatic handgun as he exited the vehicle. Both, Clark and his associate were later apprehended.

His plea agreement also stated that he was searched following his arrest. Officers recovered $1,802 in cash on Clark. They later returned to the area where Clark threw the firearm and recovered a .22 LR handgun with 11 live rounds in the magazine. The recovered firearm had been reported stolen in Feb. 2020. Clark was prohibited from carrying firearms due to prior felony convictions.

During the vehicle search, officers recovered approximately six grams of marijuana in the passenger’s side door and 2 cell phones. A small plastic baggie containing one gram of crack cocaine was also recovered on the floorboard where Clark was sitting.

Additionally, in his plea agreement, a concerned neighbor contacted Maryland State Police in Feb. of 2020 to report possible cocaine transactions in Cecil County by a male nicknamed “man.” An investigation of a non-fatal overdose led police to identify Clark as the “likely source” of the narcotics supply leading to the overdose.

Police were also able to recover photos of Clark with firearms on his public socials media accounts. A review of his messages revealed narcotic transactions. Officials were later able to recover the 9 mm semi-automatic handgun after a search of an associate’s residence.

Clark also made several phone calls to two associated while in custody. He asked them to retrieve hidden items from his father’s house while speaking in code terms. It is believed that Clark asked them to remove potentially incriminating evidence.

If the court accepts the plea agreement, Clark will be sentenced to 52 months in federal prison. His sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 15 at 11:00 a.m.