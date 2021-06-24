EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said that a midshipman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crashed at Easton Airport on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they responded around 11:15 a.m. to Easton Airport for the crash.
Police said that the pilot was flying a Trident Air single-engine plane when it crashed into a field near the airport. Officials said they do not know how the plane crashed.
The pilot was taken to Shock Trauma as a precaution. He was the only one in the aircraft and the only person injured during the incident.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.