BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The side of a building collapsed Thursday afternoon in the Druid Hill neighborhood of Baltimore.
The Baltimore City Fire Department said the collapse happened at a vacant house around 12:30 on the 500 block of McMechan Street. No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared before 1 p.m.READ MORE: Baltimore County Summer Lunch Program Starts Next Week
WJZ’s Chopper 13 flew over the building, where it appeared the side wall of the building collapsed.READ MORE: Former Baltimore DPW Supervisor Ronald Smith Sentenced To A Year And A Day In Federal Prison
Building inspectors were called and are handling the scene moving forward, fire officials said.
MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Police Rescue Peacock Lost For Weeks