ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Maryland’s case rate is below 1 per 100,000, meaning the state has reached the federal ‘green zone’ category for cases. Only Vermont and South Dakota are reporting the same case rate.

More than 3.3 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.57%.

Hospitalizations went down by four cases to 115 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 76 remain in acute care and 39 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 462,017 total confirmed cases and 9,513 deaths.

There are 3,302,453 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,714,934 doses. Of those, 3,412,481 are first doses with 6,472 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,046,497 second doses, 11,038 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 255,956 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 625 in the last day.

The state reported 73.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,053 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 43,956 (648) 15* Baltimore 65,928 (1,637) 41* Baltimore City 53,109 (1,222) 25* Calvert 4,239 (85) 1* Caroline 2,350 (30) 0* Carroll 9,526 (248) 6* Cecil 6,332 (150) 2* Charles 10,959 (214) 2* Dorchester 2,850 (64) 1* Frederick 19,830 (332) 10* Garrett 2,044 (64) 1* Harford 16,638 (294) 6* Howard 19,314 (247) 7* Kent 1,354 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,134 (1,571) 51* Prince George’s 85,461 (1,555) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,007 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,056 (132) 0* Somerset 2,623 (40) 0* Talbot 2,183 (44) 0* Washington 14,656 (327) 4* Wicomico 7,722 (173) 0* Worcester 3,693 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (21) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,144 (3) 0* 10-19 47,685 (6) 1* 20-29 84,673 (43) 1* 30-39 79,150 (106) 6* 40-49 68,803 (288) 5* 50-59 68,737 (805) 32* 60-69 45,765 (1,615) 25* 70-79 25,114 (2,418) 43* 80+ 15,946 (4,227) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 241,694 (4,604) 105* Male 220,323 (4,909) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 143,928 (3,440) 80* Asian (NH) 11,366 (324) 11* White (NH) 163,497 (4,795) 106* Hispanic 70,138 (835) 19* Other (NH) 21,609 (102) 1* Data not available 51,479 (17) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.