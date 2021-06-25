ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine.
Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Maryland’s case rate is below 1 per 100,000, meaning the state has reached the federal ‘green zone’ category for cases. Only Vermont and South Dakota are reporting the same case rate.READ MORE: Zachary Murphy Charged In The Murder Of Erica Bonora In Annapolis
More than 3.3 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.57%.
Hospitalizations went down by four cases to 115 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 76 remain in acute care and 39 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 462,017 total confirmed cases and 9,513 deaths.
There are 3,302,453 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,714,934 doses. Of those, 3,412,481 are first doses with 6,472 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,046,497 second doses, 11,038 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 255,956 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 625 in the last day.READ MORE: Howard County School Board Approves Memorandum Of Understanding With Police
The state reported 73.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,053
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,956
|(648)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,928
|(1,637)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,109
|(1,222)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,239
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,526
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,332
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,959
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,850
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,830
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,638
|(294)
|6*
|Howard
|19,314
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,354
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,134
|(1,571)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,461
|(1,555)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,007
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,056
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,623
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,183
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,656
|(327)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,722
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,693
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(21)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,144
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,685
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,673
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,150
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,803
|(288)
|5*
|50-59
|68,737
|(805)
|32*
|60-69
|45,765
|(1,615)
|25*
|70-79
|25,114
|(2,418)
|43*
|80+
|15,946
|(4,227)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,694
|(4,604)
|105*
|Male
|220,323
|(4,909)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,928
|(3,440)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,366
|(324)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,497
|(4,795)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,138
|(835)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,609
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,479
|(17)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.