BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Consider this your warning to slow down and be careful! The Baltimore Department of Transportation announced new speed cameras will soon be up and running in the city.
If you get caught going more than 12 over the posted speed limit, you can expect a $40 fine. Enforcement will begin Monday, July 19, and the cameras will be working Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here are where those cameras will be.
- 2400-3200 blocks E. Monument Street (eastbound) – Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School, William Paca Elementary School
- 800-1400 blocks Key Highway (northbound and southbound) – Digital Harbor High School
- 2100-2800 blocks Patapsco Avenue (eastbound and westbound) – Lansdowne Middle School, Lakeland Elementary/Middle School
- 1100-1900 blocks E. Preston Street – Johnston Square Elementary, Collington Square Elementary
- 3300-4100 blocks Hillen Road – Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, Montebello Elementary/Middle School
The Department of Transportation said enforcement at each location could be on a temporary, rotating or permanent basis.