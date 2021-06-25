BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday in southwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mosher Street for a shooting around 1:50 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police said the victim was uncooperative with police. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in serious, but stable condition.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.