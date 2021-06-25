BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man was charged in the June 23 death of a Baltimore County man.
Tarence Jones, of the 2500 block of Greenmount Avenue, was charged with first- and second-degree murder on June 24.
Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of East 23rd Street around 12:11 p.m. on June 23 for a cutting.
When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Desmond Williams of Owings Mills suffering from massive trauma to his abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was later determined Williams was shot.
Investigators reviewed video footage, interviewed possibly witnesses and ultimate identified Jones as the suspect.
He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.