FENWICK ISLAND, De. (WJZ) — Delaware State Police said two Maryland men were arrested and charged Friday after they shot into a house in Fenwick Island, Delaware. Police also found a car on fire outside the house.
33-year-old Andre J. Blakeney, of Waldorf and 27-year-old Finis A. Miles of Clinton are charged with four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and other related charges.READ MORE: Towson Woman Charged After Entering Store With Stolen Shotgun
The Delaware State Fire Marshall’s office has also charged the two with second-degree arson.
Police said the men offered four women a ride home from Seacrets, a bar in Ocean City. The women reportedly became uncomfortable on the way home, and asked to be dropped off at an area before their address.READ MORE: Judge Weighs Tossing Officer's Charges In Brutality Case
After leaving the car, the women went to another location before going to their house, because they thought they might be followed. When they eventually went to the house, the women reportedly saw one of the men walking up to the front door, and heard loud banging.
A Fenwick Island Police Officer reported to the scene around 2:40 a.m. to the house on West Atlantic Street, but the men had already left. Outside the house was a Jeep on fire. Police said the officer and the victims extinguished the fire, and then noticed bullet holes on the house and at least six shell casings.
Ocean City Police found the men that night and took them into custody. None of the women involved were injured, police said.MORE NEWS: Tony Robinson Charged In Chicago Stabbing Death Of Anat Kimchi, UMD Graduate Student