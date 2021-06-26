CHICAGO, IL (WJZ) — A man was charged with first-degree murder Saturday in the fatal stabbing of Anat Kimchi, a University of Maryland graduate student who was visiting Chicago.

41-year-old Tony Robinson is now facing murder, robbery and aggravated battery charges in the fatal stabbing of Kimchi, who was just in Chicago visiting when she killed on June 19.

Kimchi was walking through the loop area of the city when Robinson allegedly jumped out of some bushes and stabbed her in the back. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police arrested Robinson Thursday, and said he is facing armed robbery and aggravated battery charges.

He’s linked to two other attacks against women, and is believed to be homeless.

“As you can as well, there’s a homeless encampment that’s adjacent to where this crime scene is,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. “We suspect this likely is a homeless person that’s secreted himself in the bushes and came out and committed this heinous crime.”

Kimchi was 31-years-old and was a doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland in the department of criminology and criminal justice.

Robinson is being held central bond court in Chicago. He was denied bail and is due in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook