ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Sunday as hospitalizations declined, according to state health department data.
Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Maryland's case rate is below 1 per 100,000, meaning the state has reached the federal 'green zone' category for cases. Only Vermont and South Dakota are reporting the same case rate.
More than 3.33 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity dropped slightly to 0.57%.
Hospitalizations went down by four cases to 112 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 82 remain in acute care and 30 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 462,144 total confirmed cases and 9,520 deaths.
There are 3,366,445 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,816,375 doses. Of those, 3,449,930 are first doses with 24,569 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,107,462 second doses, 34,489 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 258,983 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,954 in the last day.
The state reported 73.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,054
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,963
|(649)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,935
|(1,639)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,128
|(1,224)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,239
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,351
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,527
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,336
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,962
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,850
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,831
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,647
|(294)
|6*
|Howard
|19,322
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,355
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,153
|(1,572)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,495
|(1,556)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,009
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,057
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,624
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,184
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,658
|(327)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,725
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,695
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(21)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,155
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,702
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,703
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,178
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,814
|(288)
|5*
|50-59
|68,751
|(807)
|32*
|60-69
|45,774
|(1,617)
|25*
|70-79
|25,120
|(2,419)
|43*
|80+
|15,947
|(4,229)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,756
|(4,607)
|105*
|Male
|220,388
|(4,913)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|144,013
|(3,444)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,376
|(325)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,550
|(4,797)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,178
|(835)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,614
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,413
|(17)
|0*
