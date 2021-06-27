COVID LATEST3.36M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Friday that he has appointed Brian DeLeonardo to serve on Carroll County Circuit Court.

“Brian DeLeonardo has a long and distinguished record of service, and will make an outstanding addition to the circuit court,” said Governor Hogan. “I am pleased to enthusiastically appoint him to serve the people of Carroll County.”

DeLeonardo served as the State’s Attorney for Carroll County since 2014. Prior to that, he served as the managing partner of DeLeonardo, Smith & Associates for 10 years. He also worked in the Office of the Maryland Attorney General.

DeLeonardo obtained his B.S. from Towson University and his J.D., magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

