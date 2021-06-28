BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Lori Underwood, a 19-year veteran of the city fire department, died Sunday afternoon from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident.

“Our hearts are broken at the untimely passing of my friend Lori Underwood, a Baltimore City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic who served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “On behalf of Baltimore, I extend prayers to Lori’s family, friends, and colleagues. She will be sorely missed.”

The 43-year-old mother was leaving a Celebration of Life event in Carroll County with her boyfriend – a Battalion Chief in Howard County – and other firefighters, when they were struck by a car that pulled into the path of their motorcycle.

Fellow firefighters came to their aid, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her boyfriend remains in serious condition at Shock Trauma.

“This is devastating and incredibly difficult for all of us,” Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said. “It’s tough to think of losing someone in this way. Lori was very committed to this department. She was committed to the community and did everything in her power to help everyone.”

Firefighters flocked to Carroll County Hospital to support her family and one another.

While at the hospital, Chief Ford said, “we lost a dedicated public servant.”

“She was my best friend; like my sister,” Richard ‘Dicki’ Altieri, who served as Union President of Firefighter’s Local 734 said. “She was the backbone of the union and was there for everybody. Her heart was in the right place and she took care of everyone.”

She was loved by many in the department and in the community.

“To say she will never be forgotten is an understatement,” said Chief Ford.

The fire department flags will be flown at half-staff at all stations until sunset on the day of her funeral.