ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly, according to state health department data.
More than 3.33 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity remained flat at 0.57%.
Hospitalizations went up by three cases to 115 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 84 remain in acute care and 31 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 462,181 total confirmed cases and 9,522 deaths.
There are 3,373,446 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,827,163 doses. Of those, 3,453,717 are first doses with 3,787 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,114,145 second doses, 6,683 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 259,301 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 318 in the last day.
The state reported 74.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,054
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,966
|(649)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,939
|(1,639)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,132
|(1,224)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,239
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,352
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,527
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,336
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,962
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,850
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,832
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,648
|(294)
|6*
|Howard
|19,322
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,355
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,162
|(1,572)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,504
|(1,556)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,010
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,059
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,624
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,184
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,658
|(327)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,725
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,697
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(22)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,162
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,706
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,706
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,182
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,822
|(288)
|5*
|50-59
|68,757
|(807)
|32*
|60-69
|45,776
|(1,618)
|25*
|70-79
|25,123
|(2,419)
|43*
|80+
|15,947
|(4,230)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,775
|(4,608)
|105*
|Male
|220,406
|(4,914)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|144,034
|(3,444)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,379
|(325)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,564
|(4,798)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,190
|(835)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,615
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,399
|(18)
|0*
