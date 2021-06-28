COVID LATESTMore Than 74% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of the Vaccines
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick nurse is among the latest winners of $40,000 in Maryland’s VaxCash lottery.

Jennifer LeBaron claimed her win on Friday.

The 24-year-old nurse said she was still in disbelief about her June 19 win.

“It took me a few days to reply after receiving the initial call because I just didn’t believe it,” Jennifer told Lottery officials while claiming the prize on June 25. “Then, a co-worker of mine said it was the real thing and that I should call back.”

Jennifer received her vaccination earlier this year since she works at a hospital. She’s seen COVID-19’s effects on people firsthand.

“I chose to get vaccinated to protect those with compromised immune systems and older people,” said Jennifer. “I didn’t really do it for myself. I was thinking about other people.”

She said she’s going to use her winnings towards the wedding she’s planning with her fiancé. She also wants to save for a vacation and donate some of her winnings.

Two other VaxCash winners also claimed their prizes on June 25 — one from Harford County and one from Prince George’s County.

