BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick nurse is among the latest winners of $40,000 in Maryland’s VaxCash lottery.
Jennifer LeBaron claimed her win on Friday.
The 24-year-old nurse said she was still in disbelief about her June 19 win.
"It took me a few days to reply after receiving the initial call because I just didn't believe it," Jennifer told Lottery officials while claiming the prize on June 25. "Then, a co-worker of mine said it was the real thing and that I should call back."
Jennifer received her vaccination earlier this year since she works at a hospital. She’s seen COVID-19’s effects on people firsthand.
“I chose to get vaccinated to protect those with compromised immune systems and older people,” said Jennifer. “I didn’t really do it for myself. I was thinking about other people.”
She said she's going to use her winnings towards the wedding she's planning with her fiancé. She also wants to save for a vacation and donate some of her winnings.
Two other VaxCash winners also claimed their prizes on June 25 — one from Harford County and one from Prince George’s County.