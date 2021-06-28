BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman shared that he bought his mother her dream home.
The photo of the Georgia home posted on his Instagram was captioned “Dreams to Reality, Welcome Home Mama, I love you.”
His mother, Lashonda Cromer, worked many different jobs to support Bateman and his siblings. However, she would still attend her son's football games to show love and support.
Take a look at the home below:
Bateman was a 27th round overall pick in the 2021 draft. He reportedly signed a four-year contract worth $12.6 million.