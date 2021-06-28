COVID LATEST3.36M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Catonsville, I-695, MDOT

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — If you usually take 695 late at night, or maybe early in the morning, look out for construction vehicles.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is installing traffic counting and safety devices on the 695 on both the inner and outer loop between US 40 and MD 144 in Catonsville.

The construction will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day; it started on Sunday. It should wrap up by sometime next Friday. There will be some lane closures too.

Below are the dates for lane closures on each loop. One lane will close at 7 p.m. and one or two more lanes will close after 10 p.m.

Outer Loop:

  • Sunday, June 27, through Tuesday, June 29
  • Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1

Inner Loop:

  • Sunday, June 27, through Thursday, July 1

The traffic-counting devices will allow MDOT SHA to monitor traffic flow and volumes. The work is part of the department’s project to widen that area of the interstate.

