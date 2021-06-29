ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to decrease, according to state health department data.
More than 3.33 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity is 0.54%.
Hospitalizations stayed at 115 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 85 remain in acute care and 30 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 462,217 total confirmed cases and 9,523 deaths.
There are 3,379,800 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,837,508 doses. Of those, 3,457,708 are first doses with 3,991 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,119,840 second doses, 5,695 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 259,960 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 659 in the last day.
The state reported 74.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,054
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,967
|(649)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,943
|(1,639)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,133
|(1,224)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,239
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,352
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,527
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,340
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,963
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,851
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,833
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,650
|(294)
|6*
|Howard
|19,324
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,355
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,171
|(1,572)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,509
|(1,556)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,010
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,060
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,624
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,184
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,660
|(327)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,727
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,697
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(23)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,166
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,710
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,710
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,186
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,826
|(288)
|5*
|50-59
|68,762
|(807)
|32*
|60-69
|45,782
|(1,618)
|25*
|70-79
|25,126
|(2,419)
|43*
|80+
|15,949
|(4,231)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,791
|(4,609)
|105*
|Male
|220,426
|(4,914)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|144,051
|(3,444)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,380
|(325)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,589
|(4,798)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,201
|(835)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,624
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,372
|(19)
|0*