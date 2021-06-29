BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Monday night, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded at 12:42 a.m. to the 100 block of South Franklintown Road. When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
In another shooting overnight in east Baltimore, a 32-year-old man is in critical condition, Baltimore Police said.
Officers reported at 9:37 p.m. to the 1500 block of North Milton Avenue for a shooting. When they got there they found the victim shot in the chest.
He was transported to an area hospital.
Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.