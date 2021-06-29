COVID LATESTState Positivity At 0.54%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Fire, House Fire, Joppatowne

JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A minor and 2 firefighters are hospitalized after a heavy duplex fire in Joppatowne Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said that shortly after 9:30 a.m., multiple units, including the Baltimore County Fire Department, responded to the 300 block of Chimney Oak Drive.

READ MORE: Maryland's Project Restore To Provide $25 Million In Incentives For Businesses, Developers To Occupy Vacant Storefronts

A large interior part of the home collapsed, officials said. As of 12:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames.

Officials said the minor was transported to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center for smoke inhalation, and the two firefighters were transported for burns. A 13-year-old resident was able to escape safely.

READ MORE: Ocean City Police Conducting Death Investigation

There are no reports of any further injuries.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

 

MORE NEWS: United Way Expands Eviction Prevention Program In Baltimore City, Surrounding Counties

 

CBS Baltimore Staff