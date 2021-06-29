JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A minor and 2 firefighters are hospitalized after a heavy duplex fire in Joppatowne Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal said that shortly after 9:30 a.m., multiple units, including the Baltimore County Fire Department, responded to the 300 block of Chimney Oak Drive.READ MORE: Maryland's Project Restore To Provide $25 Million In Incentives For Businesses, Developers To Occupy Vacant Storefronts
A large interior part of the home collapsed, officials said. As of 12:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames.
Officials said the minor was transported to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center for smoke inhalation, and the two firefighters were transported for burns. A 13-year-old resident was able to escape safely.READ MORE: Ocean City Police Conducting Death Investigation
There are no reports of any further injuries.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
MORE NEWS: United Way Expands Eviction Prevention Program In Baltimore City, Surrounding Counties