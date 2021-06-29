OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police said they are conducting a death investigation Tuesday morning after closing a street to traffic for about three hours.
Police announced a street closure at 5:47 a.m. at the 200 block of 9th street, which is between Philadelphia Avenue and St. Louis Avenue. At 8:44 a.m., police announced reopened the street.
Police said there is no threat to the public at this time, but they have not provided circumstances of the death.
