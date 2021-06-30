TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools announced that beginning July 1, masks will no longer be required in schools or offices. However, masks will be required on school buses.
“We are all relieved that COVID-19 rates have decreased so significantly in Baltimore County since May,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Throughout this crisis, BCPS has followed the science. With vaccines in plentiful supply and community spread at the lowest transmission level under categories set by the CDC, we are able to provide updated guidance.”
Officials said that BCPS will continue to monitor covid-19 trends and follow guidance from the state, CDC and local experts.
Any updates and additional information can be found on the BCPS covid-19 webpage.