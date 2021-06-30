COVID-19 LATESTState Nears 75% Vaccination
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in Gwynns Falls.

Officials said a passenger on the MARC train noticed what they believed to be a floating body in the creek. Police responded to the 2900 block of West Baltimore Street and found an unknown male lying face down in the water.

Baltimore City Fire recovered the body and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

The body was taken Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

CBS Baltimore Staff