BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in Gwynns Falls.
Officials said a passenger on the MARC train noticed what they believed to be a floating body in the creek. Police responded to the 2900 block of West Baltimore Street and found an unknown male lying face down in the water.READ MORE: 4-Year-Old Boy Struck By Vehicle In Southwest Baltimore
Baltimore City Fire recovered the body and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.READ MORE: Reward Increased In Killing of Midshipman’s Mom In Annapolis As FBI, ATF Join Investigation; Naval Academy Rallies Around Her Son
There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.MORE NEWS: Unemployed Workers Union Files Class Action Lawsuit In Hopes That A Federal Judge Will Reinstate Enhanced Benefits
The body was taken Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.