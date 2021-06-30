(WJZ) — Bazzini LLC, a company based out of Pennsylvania, has voluntarily recalled three lot codes of Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup 2-Paks.
The company said the treats might contain peanut protein, which could trigger an allergic reaction for those who are allergic to peanuts. Allergic reactions have already been reported, so the company is taking the treats off shelves.
1.4 ounce packages with the “sell by” dates of APR 05 2022, APR 06 2022, and APR 07 2022 are under recall.
The product was reportedly shipped nationwide, and there are eight Trader Joe’s locations in Maryland.