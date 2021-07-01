BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one million Marylanders are expected to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend. That’s the highest number in 20 years.

“Well, I know to pack a lot of snacks in the car because the kids, probably add an extra hour on to the trip going up,” said Devin Montgomery.

“We’ve always gone up to this same place in New Jersey over the past 5 years. Obviously, last year, we didn’t go, so this will be our reunion, I guess,” said Monica Pulay.

All modes of transportation are up including air travel, but AAA said more people prefer to drive nowadays.

“I think that’s one way that people can kind of dip their feet into how they’re starting to retravel,” said Jeanette Tejeda de Gomez, AAA Mid-Atlantic.

A shortage in fuel truck drives is causing delays at the pump in some states like Ohio, Washington and California. However, Maryland isn’t one of them.

AAA said there’s not a gas shortage and warns against panic buying. But, many drivers may still be disappointed with the prices at the pump.

An increase in demand, specifically in the Pacific Northwest, is pushing the national average up to $3.10 per gallon.

WJZ Reporter Rachel Mentitoff asked Tejeda, “What can we expect in terms of gas prices here in Baltimore?

“Because of gasoline and crude demand, we can expect maybe another 5 cents or so increase coming up over the weekend,” said Tejeda.

If you’re leaving for the weekend, the worst times to travel are between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The best time is any time after 7:00 p.m.