By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There won’t be a public Fourth of July fireworks show this year in Baltimore City, but one iconic sign that’s been missing from the Baltimore skyline will shine again!

The Domino® Sugar Baltimore Refinery will relight its 70-year-old Domino Sugar on July 4th. Although the grounds are not open to the public, you can watch the relighting at 9:15 p.m. from anywhere along Baltimore’s waterfront.

American Sugar Refining, Inc. removed the signs deteriorating letters and border, which battled the elements for decades and repaired the sign’s steel piers and repainted the support structure. They then re-installed eco-friendly lighting.

The sign now features “state-of-the-art LED lighting that mimics the appearance of the original neon, saves 33,000 kWh per year and reduces more than 23 metric tons of CO2 annually,” according to ASR Group.

The sign also has 76 solar panels to help the refinery’s admin building use more clean energy to power the sign.

