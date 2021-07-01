ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A former coach with the Arbutus Recreational League was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.
Police said the young victim reported that the abuse happened when 33-year-old Melvin Tucker III was coaching with the league.READ MORE: Johns Hopkins University Awards Nearly $6 Million To 9 Baltimore Violence Reduction Projects
Detectives have reason to believe there are other children Tucker may have targeted and abused. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.READ MORE: Los Rancheros Has Closed Its Doors For Good
24/7 help is available for survivors of sexual assault.
You can call the police non-emergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any one of these resources:MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Flash Flood Watches Issued
Turn Around 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379
Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County: 410-828-6390
Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault
Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFE nurse: 443-849-3323