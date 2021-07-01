COVID-19 LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decrease As Maryland COVID State Of Emergency Lifted Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A former coach with the Arbutus Recreational League was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.

Police said the young victim reported that the abuse happened when 33-year-old Melvin Tucker III was coaching with the league.

Detectives have reason to believe there are other children Tucker may have targeted and abused. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.

24/7 help is available for survivors of sexual assault.

You can call the police non-emergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any one of these resources:

Turn Around 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379
Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County: 410-828-6390
Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault
Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFE nurse: 443-849-3323

