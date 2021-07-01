Hi Everyone!
What a day lay ahead. Three words we use a lot says it all; "Stay weather aware." Heavy T-Storms in the area and heavy rain have us in either a "slight" or "marginal" risk for severe weather. Or a "Flash Flood Watch". Add in strong winds around those storms and you have the bad weather trifecta. "Stay weather aware."
This issue is with us through the day. It is not like a line of storms moving quickly by, then clearing and done.
Today, and tomorrow it is rain and thunderstorms. Saturday clouds and spotty showers remain. On July 4th, Sunday, we cannot rule out a spotty thunderstorm. But at least the severe heat is behind us. It will remain humid will into the weekend, but the weather will finally get calm and nice Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
We have some activity in the tropics with the formation of Tropical Storm Elsa well SE toward the Leeward Islands. Far enough away that we won't really dive into that during this discussion. There is already enough going on in your neighborhood to fill our plate. "Stay weather aware", OK? And check back with us through the day online and on air. Forewarned is forearmed.
MB!