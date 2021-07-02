ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A rear deck collapse in Rockville injured three people Friday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire officials said. Two people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
Responders arrived at the scene around 3:43 p.m. at the 5000 block of Adrian Street, where two people were pinned under the deck, and one was injured on top. By 4:22 p.m., all the patients were rescued from the wreckage.
Update – Adrian Street, Rockville, Single family house, rear deck collapsed, three (3) patients all removed (2 trapped/confined underneath one on top), @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating injuries, building inspector notified https://t.co/qFDZREeXh1 pic.twitter.com/UpIjoeLwSB
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 2, 2021
“Three people were on this deck when it collapsed,” said Fire Chief Scott Goldstein. “All three were rescued in short order
The deck was roughly seven feet off the ground. Goldstein said the deck appeared to pull off of the “ledger board,” which is where the deck connects to the house.
Goldstein said the collapse could have been a lot worse. "This is a tall deck, that could have been very significant had it landed on them."
Officials said the building inspector has been notified.