ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — It’s now easier to get your driver’s license in Maryland.
Under a new law that just went into effect, you now have more access to MVA services online.
State lawmakers passed this bill, hoping to cut down on the number of required visits to your local branch.
You can now do things like renew your license or ID card, get your learners permit and vision certification. All from the comfort of your home.