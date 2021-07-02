BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders love their Old Bay, from smothering it on our seafood to sprinkling it on our popcorn.
Now it turns out the love for the seasoning is expanding beyond our borders.
Old Bay hot sauce is getting national recognition.
People Magazine declared it the top hot sauce in its list of “Best supermarket products of the year.”
The writers didn't give a specific reason why, but they did note that the sauce sold out online the day it launched.