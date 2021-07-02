ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s correctional officers will receive raises as part of a $13 million package, Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday.
This follows his announcement last week of higher salaries for new hires in those positions.READ MORE: Husband of Navy Mother Killed By Stray Bullet In Annapolis Thanks Community for Support At Emotional Vigil
The state has had trouble filling those positions, according to his office.READ MORE: "He Was Trying To Affect Change": Safe Streets Outreach Worker Kenyell 'Benny' Wilson Killed In Baltimore Thursday
“This is vital work and the individuals who maintain the security of our correctional institutions and oversee the work of inmates deserve recognition for performing this challenging job,” Hogan said in a statement. “I am pleased to be able to offer these increases, which are well-deserved.”MORE NEWS: Capital Gazette Shooter Trial: Testimony Continues In Jarrod Ramos' Insanity Case