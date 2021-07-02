COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re headed to watch the fireworks at Lakefront at Columbia on the Fourth of July, you can get a coronavirus vaccination while you’re there.
Care 4 Your Health will be at the Lakefront on July 4th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. administering COVID-19 vaccines. Residents can receive their first or second doses of all three vaccinations — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.READ MORE: July 4th Fireworks: Where To Watch In Maryland In 2021
They will be located inside a mobile RV unit in the parking lot.
“Thanks to our incredible progress with vaccinating our residents and record low COVID-19 cases in Howard County, we’re able to host a safe and exciting July 4th celebration this year,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “We did not get here by chance – and we’re grateful to all of our residents who have taken the important step of getting vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. While many of our County services and offices will be closed during the holiday weekend, there will still be opportunities to get vaccinated during our celebrations.”
The 22-minute fireworks show will begin around 9:20 p.m at Lake Kittamaqundi in Columbia.
Learn more about parking, food, entertainment and more here: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/july-4th-fireworks