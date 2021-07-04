GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Capitol Heights man was sentenced to four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Claude Avery Rucker, 31, was approached by officers on Dec. 11, 2019, after the Prince George's County Police received a call reporting a parked vehicle in Capitol Heights.
According to his plea, officers observed a silver vehicle with its low beams on. Rucker was the only occupant of the vehicle and officers noticed the smell of marijuana. When asked if he lived in the area, he told officers that his uncle lived nearby. Rucker was unable to provide any ID and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
As Rucker exited the vehicle, he attempted to flee. Officers struggled with him as he attempted to reach for his waistband and refused to comply with orders. As he was handcuffed, a 9-millimeter handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition fell from his waistband.
Officials performed a search incident to the arrest and found approximately 15.4 grams of marijuana from Rucker's right jacket pocket.
Prior to this incident, Rucker had been previously convicted of a crime punishable by a term exceeding one year and his civil rights had not been restored.