ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state income tax deadline of July 15 is quickly approaching.
In March, Comptroller Peter Franchot extended the filing deadline by three months due to the ongoing economic impacts of the covid-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Fourth Of July Fireworks Canceled In Ocean City
“This has been an unprecedented year with numerous changes impacting the current year’s tax code during tax filing season,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Maryland extended our tax filing season longer than any other state in the nation because we recognize these changes, coupled with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, would impact taxpayers’ ability to file on time and to pay what is owed.”
The extended deadline applies to individual, fiduciary, and corporate income tax returns including first and second quarter estimated payments.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Steals More Than $1M In Checks From Religious Institutions
No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by July 15.
Comptroller Franchot announced the filing and payment deadline for 2020 income tax returns from Pass-Through Entities (PTEs) has been pushed back to September 15.MORE NEWS: Man Shot & Killed In Northwest Baltimore
Additionally, taxpayers who filed a federal extension automatically get a state extension until October 15.