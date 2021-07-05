MANCHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 9-year-old boy was among the three people injured by illegal fireworks on July 4th in Carroll County.
The State Fire Marshals office investigated three unrelated incidents that led to injuries.READ MORE: Maryland Court Upholds 10-Day Emergency Order That Keeps Federal Unemployment Benefits In Place
Investigators were called to the 2400 block of Mount Ventus Road around 10 p.m. after firefighters found a 9-year-old boy was injured by fireworks. The child was sitting with his parents when a box of illegal fireworks exploded.
The debris caused second- to third-degree burns on the child. He was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center for treatment. He is in stable condition with 7% to 10% burns to his upper torso.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Shot In Arms, Legs In Baltimore Monday
The investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed pending a consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The deputy state fire marshals were also called to Carroll Hospital after learning two adults walked into the ER for treatment after being injured by fireworks.
A 48-year-old man sustained second-degree burns to both legs and sparks from a bottle rocket injured a 35-year-old man’s eye.MORE NEWS: Maryland Task Force Members To Assist At Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse
“These incidents highlight the reason why the Office of the State Fire Marshal and our fire investigation partners tell the public year after year to attend a public fireworks display,” stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. “Careless behavior led to a 9-year-old child being seriously injured. Countless people across Maryland safely enjoyed the Fourth of July with their families at one of over forty public fireworks displays last night.”