COVID-19 In MarylandOver 3.4M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Deamonte Spencer, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Kamira Jeter, Leah Jeter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they have arrested a 28-year-old man in the December 2020 shooting deaths of 25-year-old Kamira Jeter and 28-year-old Leah Jeter.

Deamonte Spencer, BPD

Deamonte Spencer, who is from Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder. Police said he was arrested Thursday without incident.

READ MORE: Candlelight Vigil Held For Slain Safe Streets Worker Kenyell 'Benny' Wilson

On December 20, police responded to the intersection of Old Frederick Road and S. Kossuth Street at around 8:25 p.m., where they found the women suffering from gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Maryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Temporary Restraining Order Keeping Federal Unemployment Benefits In Place

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: Multiple Agencies Investigating Ocean City Fireworks Explosion, Remaining Fireworks Destroyed

 

CBS Baltimore Staff