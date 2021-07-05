BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they have arrested a 28-year-old man in the December 2020 shooting deaths of 25-year-old Kamira Jeter and 28-year-old Leah Jeter.
Deamonte Spencer, who is from Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder. Police said he was arrested Thursday without incident.
On December 20, police responded to the intersection of Old Frederick Road and S. Kossuth Street at around 8:25 p.m., where they found the women suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.