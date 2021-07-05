BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A candlelight vigil was held for slain Safe Streets worker Kenyell “Benny” Wilson Monday evening. It was in the Cherry Hill neighborhood where he lived and worked.

“My husband loved Cherry Hill, I want you all to understand that,” said Wilson’s wife Christina through tears. “He was born and raised here.”

Wilson, who was an outreach worker with Safe Streets for almost nine years, was shot in Baltimore Thursday. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment but later died.

Police have not determined where in the city the shooting occurred.

#HAPPENING NOW: a memorial for Kenyell Wilson – better known as “Benny Bop”…his wife her husband loved Cherry Hill. Benny was a violence interrupter w/ @SafeStreetsBalt for nearly 9 year – he was shot and killed Thursday night @wjz pic.twitter.com/Da30ovYDyS — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) July 5, 2021

“We’re hoping somebody saw his vehicle. We’re hoping somebody heard gunshots,” Det. Donny Moses of Baltimore Police said. “We know he was in his vehicle when he got shot. We don’t know we don’t know if he was stopped, if talking to someone.”

Just last week, Cherry Hill Safe Streets celebrated a year without any homicides.

“He was trying to affect change. He was trying to make a difference in people’s lives. He was trying to be positive. And, we need someone to make a difference for him,” Det. Moses said. “They are able to get to places and talk to people that even with you, the police, can’t.”

Wilson is survived by his wife and eleven children.

He isn’t the first Safe Streets worker to die this year. Dante Barksdale was killed back in January.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online.