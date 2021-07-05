DEVELOPINGMultiple Agencies Investigating Ocean City Fireworks Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re noticing a milky quality to the sky, it’s not residual smoke from 4th of July fireworks.

High altitude smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and even all the way in Canada, is causing the haze, according to the National Weather Service for the Baltimore and Washington region.

The NWS said the effect is likely to stick around until tomorrow.

CBS Baltimore Staff