BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re noticing a milky quality to the sky, it’s not residual smoke from 4th of July fireworks.
High altitude smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and even all the way in Canada, is causing the haze, according to the National Weather Service for the Baltimore and Washington region.
The NWS said the effect is likely to stick around until tomorrow.

If the sky seems milky to you, its probably because of the high altitude smoke which has moved into the area from wildfires in the western US and Canada. This smoke will likely hang around at least through tomorrow.
