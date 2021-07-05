DEVELOPINGOcean City Officials Investigating After Unplanned Fireworks Explosion
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Bay Bridge, Maryland Traffic, Ocean City, Traffic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is reporting delays ahead of the Bay Bridge and US 50 as travel home picks up at the end of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

A crash has temporarily closed US 50 westbound. It was reported by Ocean City Police at 5:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Maryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Temporary Restraining Order Keeping Federal Unemployment Benefits In Place

Officials said there are delays on US 50 ahead of the bridge by 8.7 miles westbound and 1. miles eastbound.

READ MORE: Multiple Agencies Investigating Ocean City Fireworks Explosion, Plan For Safe Removal

Traffic cameras show steady traffic on the bridge.

MORE NEWS: Healing Youth Alliance Group Focuses On Mental Health & Trauma Within The Young Black Community In Baltimore

No 2-way is available because of the amount of westbound traffic. Officials ask that travelers stay on US 50 and avoid using local roads, keeping those open for locals and first responders.

CBS Baltimore Staff