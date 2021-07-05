ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is reporting delays ahead of the Bay Bridge and US 50 as travel home picks up at the end of the 4th of July holiday weekend.
A crash has temporarily closed US 50 westbound. It was reported by Ocean City Police at 5:40 p.m.READ MORE: Maryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Temporary Restraining Order Keeping Federal Unemployment Benefits In Place
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Rt 50 Westbound is temporarily closed due to a crash. Please use caution in this area; delays are expected. We will provide updates as they become available.
— Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) July 5, 2021
Officials said there are delays on US 50 ahead of the bridge by 8.7 miles westbound and 1. miles eastbound.READ MORE: Multiple Agencies Investigating Ocean City Fireworks Explosion, Plan For Safe Removal
US 50 delays WB 8.7mi & EB 1.5mi prior to Bay Bridge. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #MDShorebound
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) July 5, 2021
Traffic cameras show steady traffic on the bridge.MORE NEWS: Healing Youth Alliance Group Focuses On Mental Health & Trauma Within The Young Black Community In Baltimore
No 2-way is available because of the amount of westbound traffic. Officials ask that travelers stay on US 50 and avoid using local roads, keeping those open for locals and first responders.