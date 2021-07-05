BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A north Baltimore church posted a message of acceptance and approval for star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended after she tested positive for marijuana.
"SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON YOU ARE STILL THAT GIRL #LEGALIZE," read the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church leaderboard last week.
The failed test and resulting suspension could jeopardize the 21-year-old’s chance at this month’s Tokyo Olympics. Richardson has explained that she used marijuana to cope after learning of her mother’s death from a reporter.
“We are praying for & with you!” added the church in a Facebook post.
Richardson’s suspension spurred an outpouring of support from fellow professional athletes and celebrities, and also made international headlines.
I am human ✊🏾 https://t.co/m5wblpTr1X
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 2, 2021
My heart is broken for @itskerrii. I think she is an amazing athlete and her personality is superstar level. Marijuana being a banned substance in competition seems… outdated???? And unfair.
— Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) July 2, 2021