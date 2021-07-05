DEVELOPINGMultiple Agencies Investigating Ocean City Fireworks Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A north Baltimore church posted a message of acceptance and approval for star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended after she tested positive for marijuana.

“SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON YOU ARE STILL THAT GIRL #LEGALIZE,” read the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church leaderboard last week.

The failed test and resulting suspension could jeopardize the 21-year-old’s chance at this month’s Tokyo Olympics. Richardson has explained that she used marijuana to cope after learning of her mother’s death from a reporter.

Credit: Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Facebook

“We are praying for & with you!” added the church in a Facebook post.

Richardson’s suspension spurred an outpouring of support from fellow professional athletes and celebrities, and also made international headlines.

