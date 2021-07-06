WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heat Index Could Reach 105
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to the  4700 block of York Road around 9:57 p.m. for a shooting.

There, they found a 19-year-old man with  multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

