WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The FBI’s Washington Field Office has released 11 new videos of suspects who forcefully attacked federal law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and is asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Saying identifying suspects in the attacks has been a priority, the FBI has arrested more than 500 people who took part in the riots. Of those, more than 100 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers, according to an FBI press release. The FBI called the 11 suspects in the videos released Tuesday some of the most violent offenders.

The FBI said the public has identified the following suspects from previously released videos: Reed Christensen, Jonathan Munafo, Nicholas Brockhoff and Geoffrey Sills.

Information on those arrested and charged is on the Department of Justice’s Capitol Breach Cases site.

“As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the public to send tips to the FBI. As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Tipsters should rest assured that the FBI is working diligently behind the scenes to follow all investigative leads to verify tips from the public and bring these criminals to justice. To date, the FBI has arrested more than 500 individuals for criminal activity on Jan. 6. The public has provided tremendous assistance to this investigation, and we are asking for additional help to identify other individuals for their role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

To view photos and videos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence. If you have any information on the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters should include the AFO number when calling or submitting information online.