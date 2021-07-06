WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heat Index Could Reach 105
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland announced that they will host three job fairs throughout the month of July ahead of The Hall at Live!’s August reopening.

The job fairs will be held on July 8, 17 and 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Hall at Live! The hall is expected to reopen in August.

Officials announced that a $750 sign-up bonus is available along with an immediate start process.

Live! recommends interested applicants to apply online prior to attending. They are offering an incentive program for candidates hired on the spot.

For more information visit: https://maryland.livecasinohotel.com/careers.

