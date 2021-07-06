HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland announced that they will host three job fairs throughout the month of July ahead of The Hall at Live!’s August reopening.
The job fairs will be held on July 8, 17 and 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Hall at Live! The hall is expected to reopen in August.READ MORE: Cicadas Are Finally Gone, But They Left A Little Parting Gift
Officials announced that a $750 sign-up bonus is available along with an immediate start process.READ MORE: Barracuda's Temporarily Closed After Fire Breaks Out On July 4th
Live! recommends interested applicants to apply online prior to attending. They are offering an incentive program for candidates hired on the spot.MORE NEWS: 1 Charged With Felony Assault, Trespassing After Speeding Through Security At Joint Base Andrews
For more information visit: https://maryland.livecasinohotel.com/careers.