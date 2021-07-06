HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July in Halethorpe.
The man was shot in the 800 block of Rambo Court around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were notified of a the shooting after the victim arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
He's in critical, but stable condition.
Anyone who may have information about the incident or the individuals who committed the crime is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.