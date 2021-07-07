COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A new early childhood education center for low-income residents has opened its doors in Howard County.

The free Head Start program at Bauder Education Center in Columbia is the newest Community Action Council of Howard County location for preschoolers living in low-income homes. These programs are created to help kids build social and academic skills while also helping out their parents.

Kuwiyah Windfield moved from New York during the pandemic and brought her daughter to one of the nonprofit education centers.

“This is actually her first time being in school so I’m blossoming and growing with friends and being able to be around other peers,” said Winfield.

Her daughter is one of 362 children in the county enrolled in the head start program. The new center allows the program to help out more low-income families while fulfilling a very important need for them.

“It’s a huge need in Howard County for high-quality free early childhood education. It costs $2,400 a month to put one child in childcare,” said Tracy Broccolino, Director of Education at Community Action Council of Howard County.

It also allows for parents to continue working which makes a big difference.

“The everyday task that it takes to work and take care of my children, just having the support, I’m just more than appreciative to have that,” said Winfield.

For more information on the Bauder Education Center or the Community Action Council of Howard County visit: https://cac-hc.org/.